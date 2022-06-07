ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
ASL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
AVN 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.44%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
TPLP 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.4%)
TREET 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.75%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 7.7 (0.19%)
BR30 14,807 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By 87.3 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 21 (0.13%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,837

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,837 per ounce, a break could open the way towards $1,814-$1,830 range.

The metal is riding on a wave c, which is expected to travel to $1,830, its 100% level.

Besides a set of projection levels, this wave observes retracements on the fall from $1,998.10 as well.

The support at $1,837, the 23.6% level, temporarily stopped this wave.

However, due to incomplete wave c, the metal may eventually break this support and fall towards $1,830.

India’s May gold imports surge multifold as prices correct before key festival

Once gold drops to $1,830, it is likely to extend its loss towards $1,820, as suggested by the retracement analysis. Resistance is at $1,847, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,858.

On the daily chart, gold failed twice to break a resistance at $1,867.

The failures suggest a completion of the bounce from $1,786.60.

Either the bounce would be further reversed or the downtrend from $1,998.10 would resume.

Spot gold Asia Gold bullion

