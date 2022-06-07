ANL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
ASL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.85%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
TREET 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.37%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,118 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,739 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.37%)
KSE100 41,595 Increased By 17.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,858 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares track broader Asia lower

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped early on Tuesday as domestic investors awaited a central bank interest rate decision, while global investors were nervous ahead of US inflation data and key rate decisions in Europe and Australia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.73% at 16,447.05, as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.74% to 55,258.58.

Asian shares also inched lower with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.8% ahead of a slew of economic data across the globe.

Indian stock markets have seen volatile moves in the past week as worries build over stubbornly high inflation, with the Reserve Bank of India expected to follow up its unscheduled rate hike in May with another move at the policy meeting on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, banks, autos and technology stocks all fell more than 1%.

Metal, technology stocks drag Indian shares lower

Financial services platform PB Fintech tumbled 8.3% after it said the firm’s chief executive intends to sell 3.8 million shares via bulk deals on the stock exchange.

india stock

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares track broader Asia lower

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Read more stories