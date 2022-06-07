ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
TREET 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
TRG 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.48%)
UNITY 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,756 Decreased By -37 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,624 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,874 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Jun 07, 2022
Sports

England’s Broad says he is on good terms with Root despite West Indies snub

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has dismissed speculation of a rift with former test captain Joe Root, saying that it would be “pathetic” if he were to fall out with him over being dropped for the tour of West Indies earlier this year.

Broad and fellow paceman James Anderson, England’s top two wicket-takers in test cricket, were left out of the three-test series in the Caribbean, which ended in a 1-0 defeat and led to Root resigning as skipper.

Both returned to the side for the opening test against New Zealand at Lord’s last week and were instrumental in helping the hosts to a five-wicket win in Ben Stokes’ first match as captain. “Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he’s meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him,” Broad told reporters.

“I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. He’s already a legend of the game Joe and I are great friends. I can’t fall out with someone because they don’t pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic.”

Stokes and Root leave New Zealand opener on a knife edge

The 35-year-old picked up four wickets at Lord’s, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England’s favour.

“I started this season not knowing if I’d pull on the England shirt again … it’s been one of the most fun weeks we’ve had as a team,” added Broad.

The second test of the three-match series gets underway at Trent Bridge on Friday.

New Zealand James anderson England West Indies Stuart Broad Ben Stokes Caribbean

