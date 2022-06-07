‘Veterans’ seek snap polls

ISLAMABAD: The Veterans of Pakistan on Monday suggested immediate elections for stability in the country and the formation of a Judicial Commission to probe the foreign conspiracy behind the vote of no-confidence against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The veterans also suggested immediate resignation of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

After refusal by the National Press Club in Islamabad, the ex-servicemen held a press conference outside the press club.

The Veterans of Pakistan said they have fought two wars and are once again in the field because the foreign and local agents have imposed a third war on the country.

“When the government was changed through an ‘external conspiracy’, we retired officers met General Bajwa. General Bajwa had promised us that elections would be held in 90 days,” they said.

They asserted that there was an American conspiracy against Pakistan. External and internal pieces were included. The enemy wants to endanger the defence assets by creating economic instability. Promises of immediate elections should be fulfilled, they maintained.

The retired army officers had come out in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier (retd) Mian Mehmood, who became a part of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in 1947, said Ayub Khan was the first to strike a deal on Pakistan’s security.

He claimed that the biggest enemy of the country was Rana Sanaullah. “I want to tell him that you will not be allowed to destroy the country. We have to decide that we have not compromised on self-determination.”

A large number of retired officers of the Pakistan Army reached the National Press Club, Islamabad. Former Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General (retired) Asif Yasin was also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022