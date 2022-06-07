Heatwave spell beneficial for moisture-rich monsoon season ahead

LAHORE: The ongoing spell of heatwave would prove blessing in disguise for the upcoming monsoon winds starting from the third week of June as it would attract more moisture-filled waves to fetch impressive rainy spells ahead.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Shahid Abbas said the presence of heat energy in upper Punjab region would attract abundant monsoon winds to bring rains until the middle of August.

Therefore, he said, the number of rainy days during the upcoming monsoon season is likely to double against the last year as the number is likely to cross 60 days this season against 35 days last year. The moisture content would remain rich during the upcoming monsoon season with a comparatively larger span of quantitative rains, he added.

Another important change likely to take place with the start of impressive monsoon season would be a considerable drop in the electricity consumption. It would bring down the pressure on the ministry of power division and the dream of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reduce daily loadshedding to two hours would come true.

At present, the system is experiencing an additional load of 7,000 megawatt due to the unusual heat in plain areas. Demand for electricity has risen to 27,000 megawatt this summer against 19,000 megawatt on an average last year. Dams are likely to be filled with water by the middle of July, which would also be helpful in generating additional cheaper electricity.

Another positive impact is likely to take place on the cultivation of rice crop as a good amount of rain during the cultivation period would lead to bumper crop ahead. Generally, the monsoon season was bringing rains in the later part of the season during the past two to three years. However, there is a change in this pattern this year and more rains are expected during the first half of the season.

The pre-monsoon season is set to start formally by third week of June and the month of July is likely to be cooler, pleasant and wet comparing with the last year. Maximum temperature is likely to stay in the range of 35 degree Celsius.

It is also worth mentioning that the unusual heatwave throughout the month of May and first half of June has brought maximum temperature to the range of 45C plus, which stays in the vicinity of 41-42C normally. However, it has not crossed the record-breaking level yet, said Director PMD.

Shahid pointed out that the summer season had set in prematurely this year as it started a month before the corresponding period. The impact of spring season was almost negligible due to a change in the weather pattern, he said and added that the winter season had directly transformed to summer season. Also, he carried on, the quantity of snowfall was also low this year, as it had covered about 10,000 square meter less area against the corresponding period.

Accordingly, a change in the weather pattern has led to a compromising situation in terms of water inflows in rivers and reservoirs, which stood at 1360,000 cusecs at the outset of the current week. Normally, the water inflows used to cross 200,000 cusecs at this point of time during the preceding years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022