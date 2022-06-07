ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Salik Hussain meets CM: PML-Q assures govt of support

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Minister Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at his office and discussed the political situation and matters of mutual interest.

The PMLQ leader and Federal Minister Salik Hussain reiterated their full support to the incumbent government and expressed the desire to continue the political alliance in future, as well. The CM inquired about the health of senior politician Ch Shujaat Hussain, and expressed good wishes for him.

During the meeting, the blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) in India were strongly condemned and CM Hamza Shehbaz categorically stated that the protection of reverence of Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim. It was unanimously agreed upon that Islamophobia was giving way to hate speech and this requires the formulation of a comprehensive strategy at the global level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

