Provision of gas from Ghotki field to SNGPL: Chief secretary vows to probe into problem

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has assured industrialists of the SITE area that he will look into the matter of gas produced from the Ghotki gas field and provided to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) although Sindh has the first right of use on the gas produced in the province as per the Constitution.

Speaking at a meeting of the Site Association of Industry (SAI), he also promised to strive to enhance the size of development budget of SITE Limited —— the administrative body of SITE area, Karachi —— in the forthcoming budget.

He was accompanied by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Managing Director of SITE Ltd Munawar Ali Mahesar, Keamari Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiar Ali Abro, DC Central Taha Saleem, and DC West Ghulam Qadir Talpur.

On the suggestion of SAI’s Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, Dr Rajput agreed to hand over the project of laying of 24-inch-diameter dedicated water pipeline from Hub dam to the SITE area, measuring 11km, from the KWSB to SITE Limited.

Sindh’s chief secretary informed the members that the Thar Coal Project is producing 660 MW of electricity and appreciated the efforts of Mr Motiwala in turning the project into a reality. He said that another plant of 660 MW will be operational soon, increasing the reliance on indigenous resources.

“There exists much potential for solar and wind energy in Sindh and I hope that withdrawal of sales tax from solar panels will be notified soon in line with the prime minister’s directives,” he said.

Speaking on inflation-related matters, he said that it’s a global phenomenon and as long as we rely on imports the problem can’t be resolved in the short run.

He deplored that despite being an agriculture-based country the nation has had to import wheat.

To solve the problem, he said, exports should be incentivised and tax net widened. As compared to many other countries, Pakistan is blessed with a young population which is our strength. IT services are in demand at present and there is a need to invest in education and training of the youth.

At this, SAI’s President Abdul Rasheed said his association has offered land to the government for setting up of an IT Complex in the SITE area.

Commissioner Memon spoke on the recent fire incidents and said that every such incident, including the one at a superstore, is not due to short circuit. “We are fully aware of the miseries of affectees of the (superstore) building,” he remarked.

He said a decision has been taken that large buildings will be inspected and advised to use electricity as per the approved load only.

For his part, Mr Motiwala highlighted data showing an increase in exports and decrease in gas consumption through its efficient use by industries in Karachi.

He remarked that due to the current economic situation, the production cost has increased by almost 40 percent and the steps taken by the government on interest rate, and prices of POL, power and gas are not favourable.

He wondered how gas produced in Ghotki can be given to other provinces and added that against the requirement of 1200 MMCFD, Karachi is getting only 900 MMCFD.

He was of the opinion that a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant is necessary not only for social compliance of export industries but also for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and combating marine pollution in coastal areas. From the domestic TP-I of KWSB, the SITE industries can get around 42 MGD treated water which the units are ready to purchase. He said that 95 percent revenue of the SRB is collected from Karachi but unfortunately no one takes up the ownership of the city.

Mr Motiwala asked how permission for high-rise buildings can be granted when they don’t have the necessary arrangements, equipment and chemicals for firefighting, and requested the chief secretary to look into the misery of the occupants of apartments in the ill-fated building housing a superstore.

Abdul Rasheed of the SAI gave a brief introduction of the SITE area and highlighted the problems being faced by it, including decades-old water and gas lines, fixing of quota in the K4 project, increasing encroachments, and absence of street lights.

He suggested that the Green Bus route should be extended to cover SITE area to facilitate millions of workers, employees and businesspeople of the area.

He stressed the need for funding to uplift infrastructure of the SITE area and one-window operation covering all Sindh government departments to better facilitate industries and create an enabling environment.

He expressed the confidence that as a result of an agreement with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, the SITE area will be clean soon.

Jawed Bilwani thanked the chief secretary for visiting the offices of SAI and drew his attention to a PC-I prepared by the KWSB for laying of a water line from Hub dam to SITE which has not yet been approved. He called for its approval and also offered to prepare a fresh PC-I in consultation with the SITE Limited.

He added that Infrastructure Development Cess is not collected in other provinces and requested the chief secretary to use his good offices to withdraw the 1 percent cess on Export Oriented Units because sustained economic growth is only possible through exports.

Majyd Aziz on the occasion offered to arrange for the training of firefighting staff from the platform of EFP. Abdul Hadi highlighted shortage of fire staff and stressed the need to hire new people as new fire tenders provided by former prime minister are lying unutilised due to non-availability of staff.

He added that 417 surveillance cameras are required in SITE, out of which 150 have already been installed.

Mr Hadi pointed out that superintendent of police has not been appointed for the area for more than two years now. He added that currently the police department “does post-incident jobs” whereas it should focus on preventing incidents.

Abdul Kadir Bilwani also spoke on the occasion.

As a gesture of goodwill, the association’s crest was presented to the chief secretary and the commissioner.

