ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of stay order: Taxpayer moves LHC for contempt proceedings against Lahore CTO

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: An aggrieved taxpayer has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) for contempt of court proceedings against the Corporate Tax Office, Lahore for violating the stay order issued by the LHC against the encashment of bank guarantees of the Pakistan Railways.

The taxpayer has approached the LHC for initiation of the contempt of court proceedings against the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore, and the Deputy Commissioner Enforcement-II, CTO, Lahore.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Counsel has sought time from the LHC to obtain instructions from the Chief Commissioner CTO, Lahore.

It is reliably learnt that Syed Jamil and Company has moved a contempt of court petition before the LHC against the CTO Lahore tax functionaries for allegedly delaying the refund of income tax in the shape of bank guarantees earlier-en-cashed to show performance by some other CTO employees.

When contacted, Nauman Shabbir Manj, advocate/ACMA, the company secretary of the petitioner, Syed Jamil and Company, told this correspondent that the notice has been issued by a single bench comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, while hearing a contempt of court petition seeking contempt proceedings against the tax employees posted at the CTO, Lahore including the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue for violating the court’s earlier order dated 26.04.2022.

The LHC took exception to the violation of its order and observed in the following manner:“This petition is for initiation of contempt proceeding against the respondents for alleged defiance of order dated 26.04.2022 passed in Writ Petition No. 25814 of 2022, granting interim relief, which is reproduced hereunder:“Notice for the above date. In the interest of justice, respondents are restrained from encasing the bank guarantee till the date of hearing. However, this order shall cease to exist, if not specifically extended”.

The learned counsel submits that notices for recovery have been issued. The learned counsel for the respondents, on the court’s call, seeks time to obtain instructions. Let the petition be listed along with the main writ petition, the LHC ordered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Pakistan Railways Taxpayer Lahore CTO bank guarantees

Comments

1000 characters

Violation of stay order: Taxpayer moves LHC for contempt proceedings against Lahore CTO

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories