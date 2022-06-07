ANL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.67%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.68%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.89%)
TREET 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
UNITY 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.18%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,831 Increased By 38.1 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 60.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

July LNG spot cargo delivery: PLL disqualifies two bids

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) disqualified two bidders for spot LNG purchase on a technical ground for delivery of one cargo for July 3-4, 2022.

According to the website of the PLL, two LNG trading companies - Total Energies Gas & Power and ENOC Singapore participated in the bidding.

However, the bid of Total Energies Gas and Power was not accepted as a bond was not submitted and a bid of the ENOC Singapore was rejected as no proof of delivery of eight LNG cargoes was provided.

The PLL had invited bids from international suppliers for the supply of one LNG cargo for July 3-4, 2022 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.

PLL reserves the right at its sole discretion to reject all bids prior to the acceptance of a bid or proposal, as per Rule 33 of Public Procurement Rules 2004.

The last date of submission of the bid was June 3 against the advertisement given in May 31, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Pakistan LNG Limited LNG spot cargoes LNG trading companies Total Energies Gas & Power ENOC Singapore

Comments

1000 characters

July LNG spot cargo delivery: PLL disqualifies two bids

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories