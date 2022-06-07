ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Import of raw materials: poultry sector urges govt to remove ST

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Citing the losses poultry sector suffered during the last five years, the Pakistan Poultry Association has urged the government to take immediate measures of removing all import and sales tax on the import of raw materials, chemicals and machinery used in production of primary foods to ensure food security in the country.

Dr Abdul Karim, Chairman of the Association, while addressing a press conference on Monday said that the Pakistan Poultry Sector, being producer of primary foods, has a pivotal role in country’s economy as it provides prime quality protein food at a price affordable to common man.

Poultry consumes agricultural produce grain ‘corn’ and agro-industrial by-products from number of industries as feed ingredients, thus contributes towards viability of these industries.

He said preceding this current Covid-19 episode badly affected poultry enterprise which was already struggling to keep its head above water. The necessary measures to control the Covid-19 and the extension in this period have brought this business into greater financial difficulties. The exports of poultry products also dropped down to bare minimum, as due to high input cost. At present the situation i

s further aggravated by sudden increase in petroleum prices and rupee devaluation, and long hours of load shedding. It has been number of times brought to the knowledge of policy makers as to address this worsening situation, regretfully it has been responded with insensitivity and somehow the policy makers are under the delusion as this will recover automatically.

He said poultry sector repeatedly put forwarded their submissions to the concerned authorities, which were at times understood yet left without addressing.

He claimed input cost has gone up by more than 200% in the last five years, owing to variety of factors. Poultry has repeatedly been accused of selling at high prices and profiteering, while completely ignorant of the poultry market phenomenon. Current attitudes of authorities may render this sector incapable of continuation and this success story of agriculture in Pakistan may not be able to contribute to its potential.

