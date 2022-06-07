ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,779 Increased By 241 (1.66%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

MILAN: Italian bank UniCredit has widened its search for a buyer for its Russian business beyond local investors, as it steps up efforts to leave the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

UniCredit held talks with local bidders, but escalating Western sanctions have hampered those efforts, prompting an extension of the search to include countries such as China and India where one of the sources said buyers could be open to a bargain.

The second source said that discussions with potential investors were taking place but did not name them. Shares in UniCredit rose more than 2% in early trade on Monday, outperforming the sector.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel told analysts in May that the sanctions had progressively reduced the chances of a deal with a Russian buyer, and “the window has become quite small”.

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros holding company bought Societe Generale’s Russian unit Rosbank, told the Interfax news agency in May he had turned down a proposal to also buy the local arm of UniCredit.

The Italian lender is looking elsewhere, though a Russian deal remained possible, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. A UniCredit spokesperson declined to comment.

Investors in China, India or Turkey - countries that have not backed sanctions against Russia - could be interested in assets whose price has been lowered by the flight of Western firms following the war in Ukraine. UniCredit is among Europe’s banks with the largest exposure to Russia, where it runs the country’s 14th-largest lender.

UniCredit Western sanctions on Russia Italian bank UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories