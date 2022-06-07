DG Customs seizes Rs25m of smuggled goods

KARACHI: Directorate General Customs Intelligence, Quetta has seized a substantial quantity of betel nuts, Iranian confectionery goods, and Chinese salt worth around Rs25 million from a passenger bus, coming to Karachi.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a huge quantity of different smuggled goods was being transported to Karachi under a passenger bus. Reacting to this information, the ASO team mounted stiff vigilance near the Lackpass Tunnel which led to the recovery of a large quantity of smuggled goods worth around Rs25 million from a passenger bus, coming to Karachi.

The ASO team has recovered a substantial quantity of betel nut, Irani confectionary, Gutka, and Chinese salt. The driver was taken into custody and the case has been registered.

