German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day visit

  • Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
APP | BR Web Desk 06 Jun, 2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Tuesday) on a two-day official visit to hold discussions on the entire range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of interest, APP reported.

FM Baerbock is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This will be FM Baerbock’s maiden visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

The German Foreign Minister will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

German FM due soon to discuss bilateral issues

The visit of the Foreign Minister Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has started extensive lobbying to retain GSP plus status in the European Union (EU), which is expiring next year.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has also visited the EU’s headquarters, Brussels (Belgium), and other European capitals like France as part of a lobbying strategy as relations with France soured after massive protests by Tahreek–i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) last year.

