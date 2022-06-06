ANL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
AVN 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.06%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
MLCF 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.08%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PRL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 29.17 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (5.5%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.89%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
WAVES 12.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 44.4 (1.09%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 216.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,526 Increased By 211.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,839 Increased By 105.6 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
World

UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

LONDON: British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party.

“The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today’s vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him,” Truss said on Twitter. “He has delivered on COVID recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

UK’s Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia

He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth.“ Truss has been considered as a potential successor to Johnson.

Boris Johnson Liz Truss British foreign minister

