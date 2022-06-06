ANL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
South Korea still confident in system despite loss to Brazil, says Hwang

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

South Korea are confident in head coach Paulo Bento’s style of play despite a 5-1 loss to Brazil in a friendly last week, forward Hwang Hee-chan said. S

South Korea often looked vulnerable when attempting to play out from the back against Brazil, with Neymar scoring a pair of penalties as the South American side dominated in a largely one-sided contest on Thursday.

“We are aware of fans’ concerns, and we, as players, have some worries too,” Hwang, who plays for Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters. “But we still have confidence in the system because we’ve done some great things within that structure and even had some good moments against Brazil. We’re still in the process of learning how to win playing that system without conceding goals.

“I think we came away from the match feeling more confident about ourselves … We showed we could be competitive against a strong team like that.”

Brazil don’t need Neymar magic to win, says manager Tite

Former head coach Guus Hiddink said on Saturday he preferred South Korea’s new style of play and urged the team to stick with it following the defeat to Brazil. South Korea play Chile in an international friendly later on Monday.

