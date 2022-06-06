Rana ‘explains’ how Imran will be arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the police personnel protecting former Prime Minister Imran Khan would arrest him “with great enthusiasm” once his pre-arrest bail expires.

In a tweet, the minister welcomed the former premier to Islamabad but he did say that the same police providing security him would also arrest him.

“Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks on the federation,” tweeted the interior minister.

“A person who spreads chaos in the country on a daily basis, who has complete disregard for moral and democratic values and who sometimes calls his opponents traitors and Yazidis...how can he be the head of a political party in a democratic society,” the minister asked, adding this was the “moment of reflection” for the nation.

The PTI chief stayed in Peshawar instead of his Bani Gala residence since he began his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on May 25, during which police clashed with party workers amid reports of sporadic violence.

Imran Khan had returned to Peshawar after the party’s ‘long march’ of May 25.

On the day the marchers disbanded, Imran Khan and other top PTI leaders were booked in a number of cases at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism.

He received pre-arrest bail until June 25 from the Peshawar High Court, which instructed him to appear before the Islamabad sessions court before the expiry of his pre-arrest bail.

The Islamabad Police said that after Khan’s arrival, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill told journalists outside Bani Gala that the party had arranged its own security for Imran after the statements of Rana Sanaullah.

“The entire nation is standing with Imran Khan. They will protect Imran Khan and Imran Khan will protect them,” he said.

Referring to talk of the PTI chief’s arrest, Gill added that the party would reply in due time. “The entire nation will respond then”.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI supporters gathered outside Bani Gala on a call given by PTI leader Babar Awan who said the life of Imran Khan is in danger and the people should come out to protect their leader.

In response to a question, one of the party workers said that they were members of the Insaf Students’ Federation and were unarmed, adding any attempt to arrest Khan would be resisted.

Another supporter said that the party will announce a “plan of action” once and if Sanaullah orders Imran’s arrest.

The supporters refused to provide any details on the number of party workers present inside.

Another supporter said that the party will announce a “plan of action” if Sanaullah orders Imran Khan’s arrest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022