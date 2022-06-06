ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Govt advertisements: PM promises to clear newspapers’ dues on priority basis

Press Release 06 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government will clear its outstanding advertising dues of newspapers on priority to alleviate the serious cash crunch being faced by the industry.

He also instructed for all dues to be reconciled by June 30. He further said that his government does not believe in political victimisation and will therefore clear advertising dues of the previous government.

The Prime Minister assured that the government advertising rates of the newspapers will be adjusted in line with inflation. He also committed that no new taxes and duties would be imposed on the newspaper industry in the coming budget and that the government would consider providing additional relief measures to help crisis ridden newspaper industry to cope up with the extraordinary inflationary pressures.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society led by its President, Sarmad Ali and Secretary General, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani. The Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Fahd Hussain were also present.

The APNS delegation comprised of senior members Mujeeb ur Rahman Shami, Jamil Ather, Shahab Zuberi, Ramiza Nizami, Umar Shami, Imtinan Shahid, Mumtaz Tahir, Mohsin Bilal, Awais Khushnood, Waseem Ahmed, Munir Gillani and Humayon Gulzar.

