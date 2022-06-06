ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Navy observes World Environment Day

Press Release 06 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated World Environment Day to create awareness and significance of environment particularly focusing on marine environment.

World Environment Day is observed globally on 5 June to raise awareness on significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote healthy measures for improving quality of life.

This year’s theme of World Environment Day is ‘Only One Earth’, which calls for transformative changes to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

To show firm resolve and create awareness various lectures were organised highlighting importance of environment. Additionally, PN launched various initiatives, such as Trees & Mangroves Plantation, campaign to ban use of polythene bags, collection of solid waste in harbours, Reed Bed Reverse Osmosis Plants for Sewerage Water Treatment and ‘Three Bin System’; to segregate trash for landfills, recyclables for reuse, and compost the organic material to enrich soil was introduced.

