Pakistan

PPP holds ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies in Sindh

PPI 06 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and supporters on Sunday staged ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies in Sindh against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding breaking up of the country into three parts.

In Karachi, rally was taken out under the auspices of the People’s Youth Organization and the PPP Women’s Wing. Workers at the People’s Secretariat held party flags and national flags.

In Hyderabad, PPP staged a rally in Hyderabad against the latest statement made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Protesters have demanded action against Imran Khan for speaking out against the country’s integrity.

In Umerkot, PPP also staged a ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rally. The rally was held from Ameer House to Press Club.

Protesters protested against Imran Khan’s statements. They said Imran Khan has become a tool of the enemy and now he is spreading chaos in the country.

