Jun 05, 2022
Sports

Gauff runner-up at French Open for second time

AFP 05 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Coco Gauff suffered a second heartbreaking French Open final defeat when she and American partner Jessica Pegula were beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women’s doubles final on Sunday.

The French pair won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to add the 2022 title to their 2016 Roland Garros triumph.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Gauff had lost the singles final in straight sets to Iga Swiatek of Poland.

“Hopefully, we can win one in the future,” Gauff told the crowd and praised the atmosphere.

Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

“The band was pretty cool, I thought I was at an American football game.”

For Mladenovic, it was a sixth Grand Slam women’s doubles title.

“We had the luck to experience this six years ago, it’s been a long time, I’m very happy to team up with Kristina again and at Roland Garros, there is no better title for us,” said Garcia.

“Winning this title with you is a dream and I thank you,” added Mladenovic, who also won the title in Paris in 2019 and 2020 with Hungary’s Timea Babos.

