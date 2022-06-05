Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

PESHAWAR: Criticising the present government for economic ‘crisis’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan told a massive public gathering in Upper Dir on Saturday that Pakistan’s economy is sinking fast since Shehbaz Sharif came to power.

Imran Khan further said that we will not accept the imported government, adding that he wanted Pakistani youth to stand up for their rights. Israel, US and India helped current rulers to oust the PTI government, he added.

The PTI chairman observed that the country is passing through a critical time and said that there is only one solution to the problems of the country and that is fair and transparent elections.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, former federal minister Pervaz Khattak, party MPAs, central and local leaders, activists were also present.

Workers were also present in a large number on the occasion. Party flags, banners and posters were seen everywhere in the main venue of the gathering.

Khan said the current rulers came to power after conspiracy and now they should take responsibility, adding that instead of taking serious measures they are doing irrelevant things.

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

Citing about his pro-poor initiatives, Imran Khan said the PTI government increased the average income of the people of Pakistan while being in power despite crunch economic conditions.

Imran said the PTI government was working hard to control increasing inflation and rejected the IMF’s demands of IMF to increase fuel and electricity prices.

Sadly the “imported government” has bowed down before the IMF and increased fuel, electricity and gas prices on its demand.

He criticised the incumbent government for hiking the petrol and diesel prices up to Rs 60 in just one week.

Former prime minister said that India, Israel and the US had hatched a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan.

Earlier, the rally was also addressed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former federal minister Pervaz Khattak and other PTI local leaders and activists and they lashed out at the present PML-N-led coalition federal government for its anti-masses policies and pushing the country toward slavery by bowing before IMF and foreign financial lenders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022