ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

Amjad Ali Shah 05 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Criticising the present government for economic ‘crisis’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan told a massive public gathering in Upper Dir on Saturday that Pakistan’s economy is sinking fast since Shehbaz Sharif came to power.

Imran Khan further said that we will not accept the imported government, adding that he wanted Pakistani youth to stand up for their rights. Israel, US and India helped current rulers to oust the PTI government, he added.

The PTI chairman observed that the country is passing through a critical time and said that there is only one solution to the problems of the country and that is fair and transparent elections.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, former federal minister Pervaz Khattak, party MPAs, central and local leaders, activists were also present.

Workers were also present in a large number on the occasion. Party flags, banners and posters were seen everywhere in the main venue of the gathering.

Khan said the current rulers came to power after conspiracy and now they should take responsibility, adding that instead of taking serious measures they are doing irrelevant things.

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

Citing about his pro-poor initiatives, Imran Khan said the PTI government increased the average income of the people of Pakistan while being in power despite crunch economic conditions.

Imran said the PTI government was working hard to control increasing inflation and rejected the IMF’s demands of IMF to increase fuel and electricity prices.

Sadly the “imported government” has bowed down before the IMF and increased fuel, electricity and gas prices on its demand.

He criticised the incumbent government for hiking the petrol and diesel prices up to Rs 60 in just one week.

Former prime minister said that India, Israel and the US had hatched a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan.

Earlier, the rally was also addressed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former federal minister Pervaz Khattak and other PTI local leaders and activists and they lashed out at the present PML-N-led coalition federal government for its anti-masses policies and pushing the country toward slavery by bowing before IMF and foreign financial lenders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Imran Khan PMLN Govt

Comments

1000 characters

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories