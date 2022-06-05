Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to withdraw subsidy of Rs.5 per unit from June 1, 2022 extended to electricity consumers using 700 units monthly across the country sans ToU (Time of Use) meters, under former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Relief Package on the pressure of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, on a summary for the ECC submitted by Power Division, the ECC of the Cabinet, on March 7, 2022, approved a relief of Rs 5. KWh reduction in electricity bills for Discos and K-Electric’s commercial consumers having sanctioned load less than 5 kW and domestic non-ToU consumers having monthly consumption up to 700 units for a period of four months - from March to June 2022. Moreover, ECC of the Cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs 106 billion divided into four monthly instalments (Rs 26.5 billion each) to be released at the beginning of each month.

The relief package was notified in terms of Section 31 (7) of Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act (NEPRA Act) 1997. The package was extended to the eligible consumers for the months of March-May 2022 and, accordingly, Finance Division released Rs 39.75 billion only against Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) requirement of Rs 79.5 billion and the consumers have already availed the said relief in monthly bills of March, April and May 2022.

According to Power Division, actual fuel cost component of generation cost has increased significantly as compared to notified reference fuel cost component. The notified reference of fuel cost component is based on assumptions of Rs. 54,484/MT RFO, Rs. 1,234/MMBTU RLNG and Rs, 12,084/T coal. The revised parameters are projected to be Rs. 170,000/MT RFO, Rs. 2,805/MMBTU RLNG and Rs. 74,737/ MT coal. As per the mechanism the difference to parameters (reference vs actual) being charged to consumers through fuel cost adjustment is with two months’ lag.

Relief package on electricity likely to stay

The sources said that Finance Division has released only Rs 39.75 billion against the approved subsidy requirement of Rs 79.5 billion. The case for release of Rs 26.5 billion is pending for release/ SAP entry with Finance Division which covers period up to May 15, 2022. This has resulted in acute shortage of cash flow leading to disruption in the operational activities of power sector.

After explaining the case, Power Division has requested ECC of the Cabinet to consider and approve the withdrawal of “PM Relief Package of Rs. 5 per unit notified March 18 2022” with effect from June 1, 2022. Further ECC may direct Finance Division to release remaining amount of Rs 39.75 billion during the financial year for the period in which package has already been availed by the consumers till May31, 2022.

The sources said, Finance Division has supported the proposal with addition that out of total subsidy ofRs.39.75 billion up to May 31, 2022, Finance Division has already released Rs. 39.75 billion till date while another release of Rs.26.5 billion is in process in Finance Division and will be released shortly. However, remaining subsidy of Rs. 13.25 billion shall be released subject to provision of verified subsidy claims under Prime Minister’s Relief package for the period from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022.

Last week, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan and a senior official had told this scribe that PM relief package will continue till end of June 30, 2022 but this pledge will remain unmet as Power Division has prepared a summary for the ECC, which is also being supported by the Finance Division.

