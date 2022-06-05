ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Estate, Omrac, Frontier Tech Wood, Al Hadeed Steel, Express 3, PPI 1, 2, Premier Chip Board, Old Jamrud feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00A.M to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Frontier Green Wood feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 6th,9th,13th June from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher Engineering, Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 6th and 8th June from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. due to which consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,6,7, FDL, Shadi, Syntonic, Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on 5th, 6th and 11th June from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Blalakot, Bol, Ghari Habibullah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th, 13th and 20th June from 7:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV APS, Madian, Repco, Link, Cantt, PMA, Sherwan, CMH, Nawa Sher, Jhangi, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders will face inconvenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PESCO power supply power shutdown schedule

Comments

1000 characters

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories