PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Estate, Omrac, Frontier Tech Wood, Al Hadeed Steel, Express 3, PPI 1, 2, Premier Chip Board, Old Jamrud feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00A.M to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Frontier Green Wood feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 6th,9th,13th June from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher Engineering, Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 6th and 8th June from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. due to which consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 5th June from 7:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,6,7, FDL, Shadi, Syntonic, Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on 5th, 6th and 11th June from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Blalakot, Bol, Ghari Habibullah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th, 13th and 20th June from 7:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV APS, Madian, Repco, Link, Cantt, PMA, Sherwan, CMH, Nawa Sher, Jhangi, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders will face inconvenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022