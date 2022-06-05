ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Pakistan

Entire IMF wealth will fail to fix national economy: Haq

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said that corruption has reached to the level that the entire wealth of the IMF will fall short to fix the national economy.

The incapable and corrupt rulers were the real problems of the country, he said while addressing the newly-elected members of the JI Shura (consultative council) at Mansoorah on Saturday.

The JI chief will brief the media about the decisions taken in the session on the conclusion of the Shura session on Sunday (today) and also inaugurate the 10-day promotion campaign of JI electoral symbol “trazo” (scale).

Haq said the 13 political parties were in power in center and provinces while the PTI was ruling over KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and they all virtually failed to provide any relief to the masses.

