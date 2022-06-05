Award conferred on Beaconhouse founder

KARACHI: Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, the founder and chairperson of the Beaconhouse Group, has been presented with the honorary Living Legend Award by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in recognition of her invaluable role towards development of the country’s education sector over a period of four and a half decades.

The award was presented to her by Ambassador (retd) Shafqat Kakakhel, the chairperson of SDPI.

The award ceremony featured a panel of distinguished speakers and attendees, including Shahid Hafeez Kardar, a former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and vice chancellor of the Beaconhouse National University; Salima Hashmi, art curator and academic; and Dr Ishrat Husain, former SBP governor and former director of the Institute of Business Administration.

On the occasion, Mrs Kasuri’s role in introducing quality learning systems in Pakistan 46 years ago through the Beaconhouse School System was lauded.

