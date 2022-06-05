This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Is it really a foreign conspiracy?” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The newspaper as included its argument by saying that “Surely, there are better ways of finding out if all this is really America’s fault. If so, which of our political elite is in on the plot.

And if not, this sort of poisonous posturing should stop” – while fully arguing to what the newspaper has argued I need to emphasise a point to the veracity of Imran Khan’s claim. Imran Khan must not have used his revelation with a view to thwarting the no-confidence motion that the opposition had tabled to the National Assembly.

He ought to have made it public minutes or hours after he had evidence-based information about the foreign conspiracy, if any, against him. By failing to take a timely step he had himself weakened his case.

Rahmat Chaudhry, (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022