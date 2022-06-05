ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Big relief package to be announced in upcoming Punjab budget: minister

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing that the upcoming Punjab budget for 2022-23 would be “pro-people” with focus on extending relief to them, spokesman for the Punjab government and Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar said on Saturday that “big relief package” has been prepared and will be announced in the next Punjab budget.

Talking to media, here on Saturday, he said austerity measures are being taken to control inflation and the Punjab ministers will bear patrol expenses of their official vehicles themselves in the wake of rising prices of petroleum product. “There will be no official petrol quota and the ministers will have to buy petrol for themselves for the official tours as well”, he said.

Ataullah Tarar held the PTI previous government responsible for soaring inflation but said the government is taking necessary steps to protect the common man from the impact of inflation. He also criticised PTI-led government for current load-shedding in the country, as they did not pay attention to real issues of the people.

Tarar also criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for utilising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government resources for his so-called political activities by residing in Chief Minister’s House. He claimed that even the bottles of mineral water Imran Khan was drinking in Peshawar were being paid for by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Taking strong exception over Imran’s recent statement, Tarar said he has decided to consult psychiatric experts to get psychiatric evaluation of Imran Khan in the wake of his recent statements.

He further said the KP government had written a letter to the Punjab government for meeting KP wheat requirements. In this regard, he assured that the people of KP are our brothers and we would meet their needs. The KP government has been requested to ink MoU for meeting their wheat requirements.

He said subsidised flour is available across Punjab and stringent measures have been put in place at inter-provincial borders to check smuggling of subsidised flour to other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government relief package Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Ataullah Tarar Punjab budget

Comments

1000 characters

Big relief package to be announced in upcoming Punjab budget: minister

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories