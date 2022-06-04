ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
At least four killed as wildfire erupts in Shangla

  • The fire on the mountain engulfed a nearby house in which the deceased, three women and a child lived
BR Web Desk 04 Jun, 2022

At least four people were killed on Saturday as a result of a wildfire in Shangla district's Chakesar tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported.

Rescue staff are making efforts to extinguish the fire which started in some bushes and spread to engulf a larger area. The fire on the mountain engulfed a nearby house in which the deceased, three women and a child lived.

