Fire erupts at Lahore's Children’s Hospital

A fire broke out in the pharmacy storage of The Children’s Hospital located at Lahore's Gulberg, Aaj News reported.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday on the third floor and medicines worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes, it was reported.

Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called on the spot and at least seven fire tenders are taking part to douse the fire.

As per Aaj News, the fire erupted due to a short circuit. There has been no loss of life reported.