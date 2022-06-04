ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kambosos struggles to make weight ahead of Haney title fight

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

George Kambosos needed a second attempt to make the weight for Sunday’s lightweight unification world title bout against Devin Haney after initially failing to dip under the limit despite stripping naked at Saturday’s weigh-in in Melbourne.

The Australian, who will put the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts he won against Teofimo Lopez on the line against WBC title-holder Haney, eventually made the 135lb limit after being given up to two hours to drop the excess weight.

“Art of war, baby, deception,” Kambosos said following his second trip to the scales.

“Let them believe that this was done. Anything is for a cause, anything is for a process. Trust me tomorrow, just be here.”

Haney comfortably made the weight limit as the pair of undefeated fighters prepare to go into the contest at the 50,000-seater Docklands Stadium.

Kambosos’ shock win over Lopez in New York in November was the 20th of his career while Haney has notched up 27 victories without defeat and he will be making the fifth defence of his WBC strap.

“I knew what I had to do, I made weight, and I’m a true champion,” said Haney.

“I mean he’s sucked up, he’s dry, I don’t know, it is what it is, we’ve still got to go in there and fight.

“But I’m a true champion and true champions make weight.”

Haney has been buoyed by news his father and lead trainer, Bill, has been granted a last-minute visa by authorities to work in his corner for the fight.

“That meant everything to me,” Haney said.

“Thank you to the Victorian government for making it happen, thank you to God and I can’t wait for my dad to make it.”

WBA WBO WBC title George Kambosos Devin Haney IBF Boxing

Comments

1000 characters

Kambosos struggles to make weight ahead of Haney title fight

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Read more stories