ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

POL products’ prices: Small traders demand govt reverse hike

Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Small traders on Friday warned the PML-N led federal government of a countrywide protest if increase in prices of petroleum products was not reversed.

Showing anger over the hike in petrol prices by Rs60 per litre within days, President All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Mehmood Hamid called it an “atrocious” move of the government.

Within seven days, he said, the government increased petrol price twice by Rs30 each time to Rs210 a litre.

The PML-N led government also made electricity costlier by Rs7.90 a unit.

POL products’ prices hiked again

“The government has dropped the atom bomb of inflation on the public,” he said that the increase in petrol, diesel and electricity prices will ravage trade and industry.

He rejected the IMF’s “dictated” economic policy of the federal government that triggered a storm of inflation in the country.

The growing inflation is also feared to unleash a “flood” of unemployment and may result in starving the poor.

The PML-N had claimed that it would bring down petrol prices to Rs60 a litre, when comes into power, surged it to all-time high of Rs210, instead, he said.

“If the government did not withdraw hike in petroleum products prices, traders will go on countrywide protest,” Mehmood Hamid said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government Small traders POL products prices of petroleum products Mehmood Hamid

Comments

1000 characters

POL products’ prices: Small traders demand govt reverse hike

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

Read more stories