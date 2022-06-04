ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Pakistan

‘SPSC to be made functional soon’

APP 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) would be made functional in the shortest possible time.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Secretary Services Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Additional Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani and other officers.

The meeting decided to complete the legal process to make the commission functional within two to three weeks.

The Administrator Karachi said the commission must be made functional so that the youth of Sindh could be provided better employment opportunities according to their potential.

Murtaza Wahab SPSC Ghulam Ali Brahmani Muhammad Saleem Rajput

