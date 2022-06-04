Pakistan: a lament

It is true that Pakistan was created in the name of religion. Unfortunately, however, it has provided an ample opportunity to the corrupt feudal, unscrupulous businessmen and fake divines to rule and prosper by dividing the nation along sectarian and ethnic lines since its creation in 1947. This country has turned out to be a well of fortune for people who wanted to get rich, by hook or by crook.

The curricula taught from elementary to university levels are not necessarily based on facts and historical truth. I was born and raised in Karachi before I emigrated to the US. I left my homeland mainly because of an environment that was increasingly characterized by intolerance that often resulted in sectarian and ethnic killings, growing bigotry and woeful lack of rule of law.

The good thing about living in the US is that you live in a diversified culture with different races and people belonging to different mindsets. This gives you the realization that human beings can be different and we should have the tolerance and patience to accept and bear the differences among and around us. This also applies to the European and Australian continents.

Unfortunately, the people living in Asia and Africa have secluded societies and less tolerance to accept a diversified culture and different races, religion and beliefs of people. Maybe this is the reason that more countries in Asia and Africa are called Third World countries as compared to the rest of the world. The more tolerance towards culture, race, religion and beliefs creates a more harmonious society where people are willing to help each other, support and encourage other people, regardless of their differences.

A PAKISTANI-AMERICAN (CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022