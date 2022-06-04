ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan: a lament

04 Jun, 2022

It is true that Pakistan was created in the name of religion. Unfortunately, however, it has provided an ample opportunity to the corrupt feudal, unscrupulous businessmen and fake divines to rule and prosper by dividing the nation along sectarian and ethnic lines since its creation in 1947. This country has turned out to be a well of fortune for people who wanted to get rich, by hook or by crook.

The curricula taught from elementary to university levels are not necessarily based on facts and historical truth. I was born and raised in Karachi before I emigrated to the US. I left my homeland mainly because of an environment that was increasingly characterized by intolerance that often resulted in sectarian and ethnic killings, growing bigotry and woeful lack of rule of law.

The good thing about living in the US is that you live in a diversified culture with different races and people belonging to different mindsets. This gives you the realization that human beings can be different and we should have the tolerance and patience to accept and bear the differences among and around us. This also applies to the European and Australian continents.

Unfortunately, the people living in Asia and Africa have secluded societies and less tolerance to accept a diversified culture and different races, religion and beliefs of people. Maybe this is the reason that more countries in Asia and Africa are called Third World countries as compared to the rest of the world. The more tolerance towards culture, race, religion and beliefs creates a more harmonious society where people are willing to help each other, support and encourage other people, regardless of their differences.

A PAKISTANI-AMERICAN (CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan economic situation Third World countries

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan: a lament

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

Read more stories