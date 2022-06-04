ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s Gasoline crack higher

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline refining profit margin inched higher on Wednesday, supported by a decline in Singapore and US inventories and strong demand due to the start of the peak summer driving season in the United States and Europe.

The crack rose to $30.61 a barrel from $29.61 in the previous session.

Asia’s naphtha crack edged up to minus $35.35 per tonne from minus $38.03 in the previous session.

“The market continues to be weak as most crackers are still operating at reduced run rates this month (a few have also shut for turnarounds) to cope with the negative downstream margins,” said Krystal Chung, senior analyst of Refinitiv Oil Research team.

Singapore’s inventories of light distillates fell by 201,000 barrels to a two-week low of 15.26 million barrels in the week to June 1, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

US gasoline inventories fell by 256,000 barrels last week, market sources told Reuters.

Oil prices fell on Thursday on speculation that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members may boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.

Oil prices Asia’s gasoline Refinitiv Oil Research naphtha prices

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s Gasoline crack higher

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

Read more stories