SRB posts 37pc growth in May

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has recorded a robust 37pc revenue growth in May 2022 as against the revenue collection made during the preceding month last year.

According to the details, the SRB’s month-on-month revenue growth was recorded at a robust 37% with Rs 14.047 billion in May 2022 as against Rs 10.261 billion collected in May 2021. The growth for July-May stands at 21% with Rs 131.826 billion as compared to the revenue collection of Rs 108.726 billion made last year.

