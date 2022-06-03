ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
Business & Finance

SRB posts 37pc growth in May

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has recorded a robust 37pc revenue growth in May 2022 as against the revenue collection made during the preceding month last year.

According to the details, the SRB’s month-on-month revenue growth was recorded at a robust 37% with Rs 14.047 billion in May 2022 as against Rs 10.261 billion collected in May 2021. The growth for July-May stands at 21% with Rs 131.826 billion as compared to the revenue collection of Rs 108.726 billion made last year.

revenue collection Sindh Revenue Board SRB growth

