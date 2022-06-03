Forex reserves decline by $366m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan declined by $366 million to $9.722 billion during the week ended on May 27, 2022 due to external debt repayment.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.771 billion as of 27-May-2022.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.048 billion on the end of this week.

