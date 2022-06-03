Lesco’s demand-supply gap reaches 2000MW

LAHORE: The demand-supply gap of Lahore electric supply company (Lesco) has reached about 2000 megawatt, leaving the company with no option but to carry out load shedding for 14 hours a day.

Sources said the load-shedding in Punjab capital has intensified due to the incompetence of the power division as the duration of power outage reached up to 14 hours on Thursday. They added that the electricity quota for the Lesco has been reduced, resulting into shutting down of feeders every hour.

The sources have claimed that the overall demand for electricity has reached 5,500 MW against the availability of 3,500 MW, resulting in a shortfall of about 2000 MW. The LESCO management has demanded an immediate increase in electricity quota from the ministry of power. A day earlier, three more major power companies, including Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Lalpir Power Limited and PakGen Power, had shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel. Electricity shortfall further widened due to the closure of power plants.

The power shortfall initially surged to 1,000 megawatts with the closure of power plants.

