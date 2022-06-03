ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
Road checking campaign: E&T dept collects Rs40.57m

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has checked about 42,000 vehicles and made Rs40.57 million tax collection during road checking campaign.

According to the details, around 11462 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 12567 in Hyderabad and 4371 in Sukkur, 5873 in Larkana, 4974 in Mirpurkhas and 2659 in Shaheed Benazirabad. During the road checking campaign, some 2588 vehicles were seized for various reasons while at the same time documents of 3262 vehicles were also confiscated.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners will continue till tomorrow June 3. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the teams of road checking campaign and also appreciated the cooperation of people with the teams.

