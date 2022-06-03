ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PM’s Turkey visit to open new economic opportunities: analysts

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Terming Turkey as a big market for exports being a gateway to European countries, analysts expressed optimism that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Turkey will further cement bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

Former ambassador, Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar said during the visit, the premier has invited the Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan in different development projects including the energy sector. The present government having a pro-business back ground has the ability to devise certain policies to stabilize the country’s economy in an appropriate way, he said, adding: “Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close political, economic, cultural and social relations over the years and the people of both the countries have deep sentiments of brotherhood for each other.”

