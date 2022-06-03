ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
COAS visits Command and Staff College, Quetta

INP 03 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, on Thursday.

He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. COAS met the faculty and addressed participants of Command & Staff College, Quetta.

The COAS appreciated faculty members for honing professional skills of students. COAS urged course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters where he was given detailed briefing on security situation in the province and lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing secure environment for socio - economic activities, including smooth conduct of Local Bodies elections in the province.

