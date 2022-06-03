ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Construction industry Better policy can attract $10bn a year, says Sheikhani

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: At least US$10 billion foreign investment could be poured into the construction industry every year, if the policy is improved and friendly, said Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman ABAD.

Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of Re/Max, the world’s leading real estate company having a presence in 120 countries, at ABAD House here, he said that the government to overcome the shortfall of US$ 15-18 billion could improve its policy for the construction industry, which has a potential to attract foreign investment in billion.

He said that ABAD had been serving the country for the last 50 years and added that the association has always welcomed every investment opportunity. Furthermore, he said that it was a proud moment for ABAD that the top real estate company was willing to work with ABAD in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Mehdi Gondal, vice president Re/Max said that they were the oldest real estate company in the world, serving in 200 countries with 9000 franchise offices and over 140k professionals for the last 50 years. The company, which is listed in New York stocks, generates 10 million business leads and two million property transactions every year, he added.

He said that the company had planned to target 80-85 percent overseas population, which was around 9.5 million, and added that if the company succeeded to tap 1 % of overseas Pakistani, it could generate at least US$10 billion every year.

Moreover, he said that the company would develop a certification and insurance mechanism in collaboration with ABAD to reduce the trust deficit between overseas Pakistanis and the developers.

“We also have a plan to impart training and education in the real estate sector and transform it into an organized and career-oriented sector for educated youth,” he said and added that the impact of Re/Max presence in Pakistan would help the authorities to gain the confidence of other foreign investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foreign investment construction industry ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani

Comments

1000 characters

Construction industry Better policy can attract $10bn a year, says Sheikhani

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories