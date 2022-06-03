All airports: Collectors directed to conduct snap checks

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Collectors of Customs to conduct snap checks and surprise visits at all airports to stop the “Khapias” from bringing commercial quantities of banned items in the country.

The FBR on Thursday issued instructions to the Collectors of Customs on the 24/7 supervision at the airports.

The FBR has apprehended that the “Khapias” would make attempts to bring banned items in the country in commercial quantities.

According to the FBR’s instructions, from now onwards, every Arrival Shift at all the Airports shall be physically supervised by an Assistant/Deputy Collector (AC/DC). The supervisory AC/DC shall ensure that genuine passengers are not harassed in case of their baggage containing the items banned via SRO 598(I)/2022, and are facilitated.

Furthermore, the on-duty AC/DC must ensure that commercial quantities of the banned items are not being slipped away in passenger baggage so that the phenomena of -Khepias -is discouraged, thereby ensuring facilitation to genuine passengers.

The Collector of Customs will make snap visits daily during the day to ensure that the above instructions are being followed in letter and spirit, the FBR added.

