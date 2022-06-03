TTP extends ceasefire until ‘next announcement’

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced a fresh breakthrough in the ongoing peace talks in Kabul late on Thursday by extending the ceasefire until next announcement.

“As the talks between TTP and the grand Pakhtun Jirga, particularly tribal elders and religious clerics sent by government of Pakistan are ongoing for the last two days.

During the negotiations a significant breakthrough has been made,” said a statement of the TTP late on Thursday.

As a result of the progress made during the talks, it added that the TTP leadership had extended the ceasefire till another announcement.

It further stated that more rounds of talks would follow in coming few days for taking forward the dialogue process. However, no official word was available from the government side to verify the TTP’s statement.

A 50-member negotiating team tasked by the government of Pakistan comprising tribal elders, some sitting and former parliamentarians are currently in Kabul for the peace talks with the TTP moderating by the Afghan Taliban to broker a final peace truce.

