Message from Danilo Giurdanella, Consul General of Italy in Karachi

TEXT: The Italian Republic is celebrating her National Day today, on the 2nd of June. In fact, people should be aware that Italian independence was obtained on 17 March 1861, but we have rather chosen as our National Day the 2nd of June - we call it FESTA DELLA REPUBBLICA – because it is the day that commemorates the referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people - for the first time women could vote as well – were called to the polls to decide on the form of government following WWII. They elected to have a Republic and the subsequent Constitution adopted in 1948 stated that this Republic should be founded on the principles of rule of law, solidarity and equality of all its citizens.

It is therefore a symbolic date, not only for Italy, but also for the values that, I think, should be deep-rooted in any honorable Nation: love of peace, attachment to democracy, steadfast support for the needy. In my 1 ½ year I’ve spent in Karachi - meeting thousands of Pakistanis in the process - I can say that both Italian and Pakistan people hold these values close to their hearts. That is why, besides the all-important Government-to-Government cooperation, so many initiatives still belong to “the people” and, if the Consulate’s action has been successful, credit is frequently due to a group of Pakistan-loving Italians or Italy-loving Pakistanis – let’s not forget to mention the vital role played by the Pakistani diaspora in Italy, numbering more than 150.000 and contributing the Pakistani economy with the 7th overall largest workers’ remittances! In that regard, one of the main goals of the Italian Consulate has been the promotion of economic and commercial relations. Numbers show very positive trends: exports to Italy in 2021 grew by 22% with a total value of €763 million; in the same period Italian exports to Pakistan equally saw in increase of 48% with a total value of €754 million. The bilateral trade balance between Italy and Pakistan therefore remains to the latter’s advantage. Similar positive data are already being recorded for 2022. While textile remains the top export to Italy, machinery is the first import for Pakistan. In its commercial promotion the Consulate has been assisted by the Office of the Italian Trade Commission in Karachi and by the Italian Development Committee (IDC), which has an associate status with the Italian Association of Chambers of Commerce Abroad.

Much has been done, promoting economic opportunities, by working with the government, many of Pakistan’s leading businessperson as well as with a plethora of association of SMEs, but much more remains to be done since the trade potential between Italy and Pakistan is at least 3 times the total current amount of bilateral trade! The Italian Consulate plans to show-case in future events new opportunities of economic cooperation in the fields of energy, food processing and real estate development - for those who would be interested!

The Consulate also strived to promote cultural and social exchanges by celebrating the Italian Language Week together with local stakeholders, schools and Universities in Karachi; the week of Italian Cuisine was also celebrated to endorse sustainable food and by organizing a series of events, which included a Ho.Re.Ca Summit, an Italian Food Festival and an awareness seminar on sustainable agriculture using Italian technology; an Iftar Dinner was also held in Karachi to promote inter-faith harmony. The cooperation in the field of archeology, which is also very much appreciated by the supportive Sindh Ministry of Culture together with an Italian archeological mission is currently working in Banbhore. New projects in the field of health care are also being established in cooperation with the local Government.

During this year, Italy in Karachi has also been actively engaged in developing political and diplomatic cooperation. I would like to underline in this context the 2021 visit of the Italian Foreign Minister to Pakistan as an important milestone in the bilateral relation between the two Countries. The recent meeting of the newly appointed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs in New York, also shows the two governments working very closely on strengthening multilateral as well as bilateral partnerships.

Last but certainly not the least, I feel honored to announce the readers that during the ceremony of the 76th Republic Day of Italy to be celebrated in Karachi, I will present “Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy” award to EDHI Foundation for their services to humanity not only in Pakistan but across continents.

Italy and Pakistan enjoy excellent bilateral relations, the two peoples showing many likenesses and looking forward to enhance the existing cooperation in the years to come. We are eager to develop our friendship and to facilitate and welcome all Pakistani and Italian engagements to promote joint prosperity in our Countries!

