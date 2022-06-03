Gadoon Textile: Spooling Infinity

Our Story

In the late ‘80s, the Government invited the corporate sector of Pakistan to set up industrial units in the Gadoon Amazai area of District Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to eradicate prevalent poppy cultivation and provide an alternative source of employment. The Yunus Brothers Group (YBG), considering this corporate social responsibility, participated in this noble cause, collaborating with the Government and laid the foundations of Gadoon Textile Mills Limited (GTML) in 1988. The Company continued its operations, despite the unilateral withdrawal of incentive, offered by the Government for setting up industrial units, in 1991. To achieve its goal through a sustainable strategy and principle of no poverty & zero hunger, GTML made further expansion and growth, as an additional production facility was set up in Karachi, followed by a merger with Fazal Textile Mills Limited (FTML). This timeless effort and devotion toward society made GTML “one of the largest spinning units of Pakistan.”

Our Business

GTML primarily engaged in the textile industry of Pakistan operates in the B2B segment. Involved in the fiber spinning and knitting sector markedly, its production facilities have the capacity of spinning and process all categories of cotton and manmade fiber, including knitted bedding products. Concerning to our enormous business performance over the decades, we are dedicated to creating a clear-cut difference in the textile industry of Pakistan. The innovative and quality products and ethical and professional standards have helped maintain a customer’s portfolio, comprising some of the industry’s greatest names at home and abroad. These connections have been strengthening the fabric for the previous thirty-four years.

After marking a strike within the textile industry, the Company also operates in the dairy segment where the prime business is the production and sale of milk with a current herd size of over 1,100 animals.

Product Portfolio

The Company offers a diverse product portfolio mentioned as follows:

Yarns

• 100% Grey Cotton Ring Spun Yarn

• Compact Yarn

• Core Spun Yarn

• Fancy Yarn

• Man-Made / Cellulose Yarn

• Melange / Heather Grey Yarn

• Multi Count Yarn

• Multi Slub Yarn

• Murata Jet Spun Yarn

• Murata Vortex Spun Yarn

• Open-End Yarn

• Poly / Cotton Yarn

• Siro Yarn

• Slub Core Spun Yarn

• Slub Yarn

• TFO Yarn

• Zero Twist Yarn

Knitted Bedding Products

• Grey and Dyed Fabrics

• Knitted Fitted Sheets

• Institutional Sheets

• Nursery Kids Sheets

• Pillowcases

• Mattress Covers

• Sheet Sets with Fitted / Flat Sheets & Pillowcases

• Duvet Cover Sets

• Comforters

Our Brands

Koyal and Peach are our two brands having a significant prominence in the market.

Vision

To be the textile manufacturer of the first choice for customers at home and abroad, doggedly pursuing sustained leadership in the markets where it competes and making its valuable contribution to the Country’s exports.

Mission

Our mission is to manage a textile business entity aimed at producing quality yarns through innovative technology and effective resource management, maintaining high ethical and professional standards, and coming up to the expectations of all our customers. We persevere to achieve the highest possible operating efficiencies and lowest costs and expand the business through selective expansion so that we can deliver maximum value to stakeholders.

Culture

GTML embraces a culture that is driven by a people-oriented approach and empowers a collaborative environment for employees. The management is committed to promoting a coherent culture and facilitating effective teamwork at the workplace; thus, our strong belief in cultivating open communication is reflected in all that we do. Frequent feedback and performance evaluation on various levels are ensured to sustain equity and transparency of employees, which supplement mutual trust and respect among employees and with management.

Core Values

• Total Quality Management

To maintain the quality throughout the value chain

• Ethical Practices

To synergize and promote equity among all stakeholders

• Environmentally Conscious

To cover the possible aspects of sustainability & corporate social responsibility

• Innovation

To build and enhance the future of innovation within the industry

Awards & Achievements

• Top 25 Companies for the Year Awards

• Top Line Exporters Award

• Top Exporter (Foreign Exchange Earner) of the Province

• Top Importer of the Province

• Top Income Tax Payer of the Province

• Best Consumer Award

• Businessman of the Year Gold Medal Award

• Business Excellence Award

• ACCA and ICAEW Approved Employer Status

• ICAP's Outside Practice Scheme’s Enrollment

• Awarded with Best Corporate Report Awards

• Secured First Place in National Finance Olympiad (NFO)

Financial Performance

The Company’s financial performance has significantly improved over the last couple of years especially post COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has recently posted the highest ever net profits for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, and is hopeful that in the upcoming years, the Company will be able to add more value for its shareholders.

CSR & Sustainability

As a reputed name in the spinning industry, GTML knows its mission & commitment to the CSR & Sustainability of society. The Company’s CSR programs have reinforced its vision of reaching out to the vulnerable and marginalized segment of communities while maintaining the best business and operational procedures in line with internationally recognized standards. The Company’s management is actively exploring & collaborating with the government & local bodies to make the planet a sustainable place for all.

Enabling Innovation

To remain competitive at the national and international levels, the Company regularly invests in new technologically advanced state-of-the-art machinery. The purpose of the investment is to reduce the cost of production by achieving operational e_ciencies and serving customers better in terms of quality and supplementary services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022