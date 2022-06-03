Master Tiles has strived to meet the British and Italian Standards

TEXT: The basic raw material used in production process of tiles is ‘CLAY’, which is pure in its essence because it is extracted from the Pak Sar Zameen (PAKISTAN - LAND OF THE PURE). This Clay "PAK MATTI" is the very strength of Master, where our leader-ship believes that it will be globally recognized as the strength of Pakistan and its people. This is the basic driving force behind Master Tiles’ success.

Master Tiles believes in commitment to its motherland and commitment to its Pak matti. Which has helped us in transforming Master Tiles’ identity into a brand. A brand that exists with a philosophy of growth, innovation, versatility and dedication for over 4 decades now. Facing numerous challenges at initial stages Master Tiles never in its history faced a setback because of its positive approach towards team work.

"I believe that every work we do; we must do it like a duty as it is our divine responsibility. But make sure you love the duty and not the money"

Mr. Sheikh Mahmood, CEO Master Tiles

Our biggest strength is the white clay, that is naturally stocked in Pakistan for thousands of years to come. It is my dream to spread this pak matti to every wider corner of the world in form of ceramic tiles. Master Tiles factory today is standing on Pak Sar Zameen and I lay my trust in my people as well as my homeland that all these efforts will make our nation and people proud as well as globally recognized in ceramic industry as number one.

Master Tiles came with an idea of improving the living standards by facilitating the quality of interiors and ignite the overall living space with elegance in a cost-effective manner. This idea was exercised by many international companies but Master Tiles’ focus on improving the national standards made them the first and now leading manufacturers of Pakistan in tiles. Since the beginning of company's existence, it has strived to meet the British and Italian standards, who were once considered pioneer in tiles, but with dedication and innovation, today, Master is recognized for its quality and aesthetics.

Master Tiles is the most trusted name in a diversified range of high-end ceramic and granite tile industries for last 4 decades. The immense respect that the brand commands, is derived from a constant trail of pioneering innovation, highest quality standards, wide range of choices and above all, real value for money. From a very humble start with production of sanitary fittings in 1982, it was the acceptance and trust of the customers that contributed to a never-ending growth and expansion that continues even today.

Master Tiles’ vision is to be recognized as best ceramic and granite tiles producing industry in the world. In order to make this vision a success, our research and development team dedicatedly works to create unique product options, that are meeting all the international quality standards of tiles production.

In Pakistan, Master Tiles is not only the largest producer of ceramic and granite tiles but also the one offering the variety and cultural application in its designs. In the quest to provide our customers with the innovation and versatility, we have invested on the world's most advanced and sophisticated of technologies.

Besides, our quality products, it is the team at Master Tiles that believes in the idea of innovation and growth that resulted in company's evolution and success. We can proudly state that Master Tiles has changed the conventional market scenario with its modern concept of product novelty and technological inculcation in production. It is our promise to our nation that we will continue playing a positive role in improving the lives and lifestyles of our people.

Master Tiles’ vision is to improve the quality of life and lifestyle of its customers through innovations in product development, quality assurance in production and provide a meaningful after sales support.

With timely adaptations to rapidly developing technologies and meaningful investments in human resource training, Master Tiles will strive to maintain the differentiation edge through provision of unmatched products and services to its customers at a competitive price.

"Innovation is our key, and diversity is our core" -

Product Development and Design Department The design and product development department at Master Tiles have a team of experts and young leaders. They believe in art of incorporating diverse concepts in varied tiles' designs of assorted sizes. It is fundamental to understand the demand and specificity of the customer before we begin a design. Therefore, our team makes sure that they have all the needs met and then adds a flair of sophistication on desired glossy and matt surfaces. However, surface choice is the critical aspect as it changes the nature of the design style. Italian and Spanish tiles design are famous in elites of Pakistan market as they comprise of soft colors, elegant patterns and sophisticated feel but this can only be designed on matt surfaces.

However, on the other side Chinese and Iranian design style are also popular in the country that are more vibrant on transparent or glossy surfaces, which are followed by loud colors and bold patterns. We cater to the diversified needs, tastes and demands of all segments in society. We provide the best customized design solutions according to end consumer needs. Which makes us unique and differentiates our quality from the rest of the market. Our team tries imitation of global design concepts and re-create the patterns according to our own market. Therefore, we facilitate our professionally trained design team with a regular exposure of international standards by encouraging and appreciating them to participate in organization funded international exhibitions, sessions and seminars.

Master is a pioneer in providing customized designs and sizes in tiles not only to their dealer network but also to independent projects, institutions, for example, army, navy and air forces etcetera. Our architects work according to customers desired sizes and designs. However, the customized solutions for tiles are only extended to dealership network as they demand product in bulk quantity.

Designing process of tiles takes place in accordance to the demand and need of the market. We believe that culture plays a significant role in shaping the choices of people. Therefore, it is important for us to understand the mindsets and design the product accordingly.

The designs are saved and maintained in a database as client’s records of customization. This automated software helps in convenient extraction of previously designed pattern to meet the demand on timely basis. We follow the maximum digital trends and technology for upgradation and easy retrieval of information. All the designs are saved with specific designated coding in accordance with customer references in our digital library which makes it easier to achieve the desired pattern which was long followed.

Moreover, when we design customized patterns with relevant glazing and colors for any institution, it becomes a copyright of that entity which cannot be copied or stolen. In-fact, their logos are printed on the designs to associate it with relevant institution. These logos are uniquely and creatively printed on sometimes up to 30 tiles for visual clarity. We also provide exclusivity by specifically mentioning not for sale' on the packaging.

“Unmatched Quality And Quantity In Affordable Prices"

Finishing Aspect & Aesthetics: Master follows the international-al standards significant to tiles for finishing works and aesthetics. Which are molded and customized according to Cultural standards. A whole design department is dedicatedly working on the idea of choosing rightdesign patterns and colors according to the needs of customers and dealers.

Raw Materials: Master is way ahead of the market competition because o our raw material quality. Unlike other companies, we do not purchase from open market instead we use our own mines for extraction process. Master imports the Spanish glazes and European inks in order to transform this material into its refine quality. This raw material is then reaches its finest quality after being carefully processed in our state of the art machinery.

Product Research: Our company's growth is a result of the constant research and innovations. We have departments, experts and laboratories to study the tiles textures, designs, colors. Our employees are also motivated and encourages to participate in international events and exhibitions that keeps them educated about upcoming trends.

Design Innovation: Quality and innovative designs according to the market demand is the idea with which the company came into being. There were other companies that were working at that time but none in Pakistan could meet the standards and quality of Master's product till date.

Cost Effective: Despite of maintaining the best quality in products, it is important to note and must be appreciated that Master provides products that are best value for money. Before Master, Pakistan was getting substandard tiles, but Master bought a plant from Italy and introduced superior quality of products.

Product Testing: Master floor and wall tiles are tested in our laboratories before its final processing. Our experts follow international quality standards known as IS010454, which helps in evaluating tiles for its perfect strength, thickness and straightness. Not only that, but our tiles are carefully assessed for water absorption, stain and thermal shock resistance, as well as surface abrasion.

Quality Maintenance: To maintain the superior quality of the product, Master focuses on constant training of workers and employees along with research and development.

After Sales Services: We take ownership of our products. The after-sales services team at Master, is available at one call for any hazard they face after purchasing the product. No other company is providing this level of commitment in Pakistan.

Pre-Sales Consultancy: The pre-sales consultancy team at Master is dedicated to providing finest solutions for all our customers according to their setting/space. We help them with most appropriate placements of the product and sometimes offer exclusive permutations of display, in order to help them in taking intelligent decision.

Master provides dynamic application of tiles that adds a vibrant touch to all your luxurious commercial and domestic spaces. These aesthetically pleasing textures and colors elevates the overall structure and makes it rich with elegance. The Master stroke is a cherry on top that is carefully sketched on tiles to provide it with rich cultural touch. This process ignites the impression of tiles and elevates the conventional appeal by blending it with contemporary touch.

However, the look and feel alone cannot decide for the quality of the product, therefore, with huge investments, Master imports the best machinery from Italy to enhance its tile manufacturing process. These ceramic and granite tiles are processed in the best Italian technology that is globally cherished and appreciated. The body of any tile narrates its quality story and Master tiles is a Symbol of Quality in Ceramic Industry. From extraction of raw material to glazing and finishing of these tiles, our experts closely monitor the production and manufacturing process. This is evident from the white body free from external particles in the final product. Our tiles thickness, straightness, strength, texture, color and design, when combined makes it a finest product as any musavir can ever define.

Foundation years of Master Tiles industry were challenging with limited workforce. The journey kicked up with 50 employees on board, who were working hard to make the vision a success. However, the Master family have come a long way today and celebrates, the potential workforce of more than 3000 employees that have been multiplied over 3 decades. This includes setting up of new departments that has further the growth and face value of the company. Now we have, talent management or human resources department that also facilitates the organizational development team as well as training & development trainers. Brand creatives department is a recent project of Master that is now gaining great attention because of its broadened horizon in exhibiting Master's product line.

Master today, is in top 10 companies of the ceramic world and ranks as number 1 in Pakistan. In years to come, Master has envisioned the success of Master as world's best ceramic company.

