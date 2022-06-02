ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

With favourable policies, Pakistan's IT exports can rise to $15 billion in 3 years: minister

BR Web Desk 02 Jun, 2022

Pakistan’s Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque said the country's IT-sector exports can increase 400% to $15 billion in three years if the industry is provided with favourable policies.

The minister was speaking at the launch ceremony of three projects of Optical Fiber Cable worth Rs5 billion for six districts of Sindh. The OFC is expected to provide high speed connectivity to 4.2 million residents of Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Badin.

“The projects will be completed in 16 months before the next elections in August,” the minister said.

The project will connect a total of 207 towns and Union Councils (UCs) through 2,192 km of OFC.

The OFC contract has been signed between Universal Service Fund and PTCL.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput, Secretary IT and Chairman USF Board Mohsin Mushtaq were also present on the occasion.

The agreement was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund, (USF) Ministry of IT, and President & Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf.

Haque further said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through USF aims to connect all the citizens of Pakistan as digitalisation has become a priority for businesses and communities.

Under its Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network & Services program, USF has contracted over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to benefit 31.5 million populations across the country.

Haque said IT exports in fiscal year 2019-20 were $1.4 billion. They increased to $2.1 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, showing 47.44% growth.

“This year (fiscal year 2021-22), IT exports will be $3 billion and $5 billion next year. The Prime Minister has asked us to take it to $15 billion and I have agreed, but I have asked him to first resolve issues the IT industry faces. Allow us to sit with State Bank of Pakistan and FBR and resolve the sector’s problems and then $15-billion as exports are achievable,” he said.

CM Murad Ali Shah said Pakistan is blessed with the main ingredient that derives growth in the IT sector — the youth.

USF IT IT exports Syed Aminul Haque IT ministry Optic Fiber Cable

Comments

1000 characters

With favourable policies, Pakistan's IT exports can rise to $15 billion in 3 years: minister

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign currency reserves fall to $9.72bn

Miftah says $2.3bn refinancing agreement reached with Chinese banks

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable

NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

KSE-100 drops 1.21% amid sharp increase in yields in secondary market

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against US dollar

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

Oil little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

Read more stories