ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Jun 02, 2022
US stocks churn on mixed labor data, OPEC meeting

AFP 02 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday following mixed labor data and a Microsoft earnings warning, as oil prices fluctuated over a meeting of petroleum exporters.

Payroll services firm ADP said private employment rose by 128,000 positions last month, far less than economists expected and well below April’s total.

But the Department of Labor in a separate report said initial unemployment claims fell 11,000 last week to 200,000. Both reports come ahead of Friday’s official government data.

Wall St slides as strong factory data stokes aggressive rate hike concerns

Markets are also eyeing developments in Vienna, where the OPEC+ group of producers agreed to boost oil output more than expected in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a move that could counteract the latest rise in crude prices.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 32,735.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,094.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 12,011.06.

Among individual companies, Dow member Microsoft fell 2.2 percent as it lowered its profit and sales outlook due to the hit from the strong dollar.

