ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh name Shakib Test captain for third time

AFP 02 Jun, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain for a third time on Thursday after Mominul Haque quit following a poor run of form.

Bangladesh Cricket Board also named batsman Liton Das the new vice-captain ahead of a two-Test series in the West Indies later this month.

“They will be in the positions until a further decision is made,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan told a press conference.

Mominul stepped down as Test captain on Tuesday. The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022, averaging 16.20.

In the recent series against Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 1-0, he made 11 runs in three innings.

This will be the 35-year-old Shakib’s third term as Test captain.

Appointed in 2009 he was dismissed from the post in 2011 after a series loss in Zimbabwe, and given the job for a second time in 2017.

He held the position until he was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019 for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

During his previous stints as skipper, Shakib led Bangladesh in 14 matches, with three victories and 11 defeats.

The team will leave for the West Indies on June 5.

Bangladesh will also play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the tour.

Batsmen Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh’s T20

Bangladesh Test Captain Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh name Shakib Test captain for third time

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Imran Khan gets protective bail from Peshawar High Court

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against dollar

Pakistan to counter 'malicious disinformation' campaign against CPEC: NA Speaker

After reporting $13mn funding round in Feb, Truck It In announces 'severance packages'

SC's registrar office returns PTI's petition regarding long march

Oil prices fall on prospect of OPEC offsetting Russian output loss

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

Palestinian killed in West Bank by Israel army: health ministry

Birthday boy Nadal eyes 14th French Open final despite future fears

Read more stories