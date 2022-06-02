ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
BOP 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.51%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FNEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.86%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.55%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
PTC 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.39%)
TELE 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TREET 29.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
TRG 78.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.88%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
WAVES 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
BR100 4,189 Decreased By -55.5 (-1.31%)
BR30 15,151 Decreased By -284.4 (-1.84%)
KSE100 42,258 Decreased By -498.4 (-1.17%)
KSE30 16,144 Decreased By -151.4 (-0.93%)
Turkey’s trade deficit surges 157% in May

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s trade deficit jumped 157% year-on-year in May to $10.68 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, as soaring energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, endangering Ankara’s new economic programme that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

Turkey’s recurring currency nightmare strikes again

Turkey’s exports rose 15.2% to $18.97 billion in May, while imports jumped 43.8% to $29.65 billion, data also showed. Announcing the numbers, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said energy imports in May amounted to $6.9 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit

